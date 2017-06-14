Who was James Hodgkinson?

- The FBI will certainly be trying to determine for sure if the shooting of GOP Rep. Steve Scalise, an aide, a former staffer, and a Capitol Police agent was political. James Hodgkinson belonged to a number of anti-Trump social media sites including one called "Terminate the Republican Party." The focus of the FBI investigation is what motivated Hodgkinson, 66, to open fire during a Republican congressional baseball practice.

"While the subject is deceased, we continue to actively investigate the shooter's motives, acquaintances, and whereabouts that led to today's incident," Special Agent in Charge Timothy Slater said.

The FBI said the Illinois husband and unemployed home inspector had been living out of his car in Alexandria, Virginia, since March. Investigators have swept the van for evidence and are reviewing his electronic devices. FBI agents are also inspecting his home in Belleville, a suburb of St. Louis.

A lot of attention is also being placed on Hodkinson's politics.

"We have to answer motive and why he was here and why he did what he did," Slater said.

Hodgkinson's Facebook page shows he is a supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders. It is filled with anti-trump messages. A recent post reads: "Trump is a traitor. Trump has destroyed our democracy. It's time to destroy Trump & Co."

Sen. Sanders condemned the violence.

"I am sickened by this despicable act," Sanders said. "Let me be as clear as I can be: violence of any kind is unacceptable in our society and I condemn this action in the strongest possible terms."

Hodgkinson had a history of minor legal troubles dating back to the 1990s with arrests for resisting police and drunk driving. In 2006, he was arrested for battery.

A friend of Hodgkinson's in Illinois said what happened was totally out of character.

The ATF is also investigating. Agents said Hodgkinson had a handgun and a rifle. They will identify weapons he used in the attack and determine if he bought them legally.

Authorities would not comment on conversations they have had with his wife.