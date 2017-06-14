Spending lavishly on Dad for Father's Day

- Father's Day is Sunday. If those words just sent a forgetful pang of fear down your spine, don't worry: we're here to help. We went to the Shops at Columbus Circle in the Time Warner Center to find some amazing gift ideas for Dad. We met style expert and blogger Justin Livingston of Scout Sixteen to look at some ideas at five shops and one restaurant.

Our first stop was Robert Graham. First, the perfect summer shirt: the summer polo in a variety of colors for $98. Then cologne in a decanter so fab you can put it on a mantle. Finally, we looked at a slip-on sneaker with a paisley print.

Next stop is at Coach for the classy traveling dad. Justin suggests backpacks, briefcases, weekenders, wallets and personalized tags, Justin's favorites. Monogramming is free. My personal favorite is a minimal backpack for $450 and a leather weekender for $695.

Next up was Hugo Boss for the dad who loves it lux. We looked at a cool leather wallet, a plaid shirt, striped tie and a traveling shoe care kit. The kit is $255, which Justin said is a good price for someone who travels a lot.

Aveda has dads covered, too. It sells the Invati System for thinning hair. It comes with a shampoo and treatment for $100, a great price point, Justin said.

Electronics for Dad? You bet that Bose knows what Dad wants. Bluetooth wireless headphones that monitor your heart rate cost $199. For the dad who likes to be outdoors, Justin said that the $299 portable speaker with 360-degree sound is perfect. It produces pretty jaw-dropping sounds, Justin said.

Finally, if your dad wants to enjoy your company and eat a delicious meal, take him to the Porterhouse Bar & Grill on the 4th floor. You can get a steak and cocktail.

Happy Father's Day!