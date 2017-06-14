Report: Special counsel probes Trump for possible obstruction

- The investigation headed by U.S. Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election now includes a probe of whether President Donald Trump attempted to obstruct justice, according to a report by The Washington Post.

This aspect of the probe began days after Trump abruptly fired former FBI Director James Comey, sources told the Post. After Comey's ouster, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein named Mueller, himself a former FBI director, as special counsel saying that "the public interest requires me to place this investigation under the authority of a person who exercises a degree of independence from the normal chain of command."

Last week, Comey testified before the Senate intelligence committee that Trump suggested to him to drop the FBI's probe of former aide Michael Flynn, whom he called a "good man." Comey said he wrote copious notes after every talk with the president. He said he wrote that Trump told him "I hope you can let this go," referring to the Flynn probe.

"I took it as a very disturbing thing, very concerning, but that's a conclusion I'm sure the special counsel will work towards, to try and understand what the intention was there, and whether that's an offense," Comey testified.

He also told lawmakers that Trump was not personally the target of an investigation while he was still the head of the FBI. Comey said he believes the president fired him because of the Russia investigation.

Although Trump called Comey's testimony a "vindication" he also accused the fired lawman of lying about their conversations. He called Comey a "leaker" and denied that he had ever asked for the director's "loyalty," as Comey alleged.

The Washington Post reported that Mueller's team will beyond the conversations Trump and Comey had and will seek to interview intelligence officials as well as other people inside and outside the government.