Shooting in Downtown Brooklyn; 1 wounded

- Gunfire erupted near Barclays Center in Downtown Brooklyn Wednesday, leaving one person wounded, the NYPD said.

The victim was hit in the leg, Assistant Commissioner J. Peter Donald tweeted. Police are searching for one gunman.

Fox 5's Jennifer Lahmers reported that the victim, a man, was hit in the ankle and is expected to recover, a police source said. He is a 50-year-old man from Queens.

The NYPD said that 911 calls just after 2:30 p.m. indicated that an argument preceded the gunfire, but that it is not yet clear if the victim was the intended target.

Extensive crime scene. Witnesses ran after they heard shots-- between 3 and 4 gunshots total — Jennifer Lahmers (@JennLahmers) June 14, 2017

Witnesses posted images on social media showing a heavy police presence and crime scene tape. One person tweeted that she saw "Blood on the sidewalk by Victoria's Secret."

Barclays Center is home to the Brooklyn Nets and New York Islanders. It also hosts concerts and other events.

With the AP