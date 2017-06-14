Shooting at UPS facility in San Francisco

By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted: Jun 14 2017 12:49PM EDT

Updated: Jun 14 2017 01:42PM EDT

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) -  A UPS spokesman says four people were injured in a shooting at a package delivery facility in San Francisco and that the shooter was an employee.

UPS spokesman Steve Gaut said Wednesday that he believed the shooter "turned the gun on himself" but did not have additional information.

He said the four victims were taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital but didn't know their conditions.

Police announced via Twitter that the incident was contained and the building in the Potrero Hill neighborhood, about 2 1/2 miles from downtown San Francisco,  was secure.

News helicopter footage over the scene shows people walking out  of a building in lines wearing what appear to be UPS uniforms.

The SFPD is asking the public to shelter in place.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

With the Associated Press

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories