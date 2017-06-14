Shooting at UPS facility in San Francisco

Related Headlines House Majority Whip Steve Scalise shot

- A UPS spokesman says four people were injured in a shooting at a package delivery facility in San Francisco and that the shooter was an employee.



UPS spokesman Steve Gaut said Wednesday that he believed the shooter "turned the gun on himself" but did not have additional information.



He said the four victims were taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital but didn't know their conditions.

Police announced via Twitter that the incident was contained and the building in the Potrero Hill neighborhood, about 2 1/2 miles from downtown San Francisco, was secure.

News helicopter footage over the scene shows people walking out of a building in lines wearing what appear to be UPS uniforms.

The SFPD is asking the public to shelter in place.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Avoid the area of 17th Street and Vermont due to #SFPD Police activity. #SF pic.twitter.com/G1jpmm6hE5 — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 14, 2017

With the Associated Press