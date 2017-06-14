Firefighters continue mowing victim's lawn

- Two Idaho firefighters saved a man's life and still had time to mow his lawn.

On Friday, a man mowing his grass in Kootenai County collapsed and went into cardiac arrest. His wife called authorities, while their next-door neighbor rushed over to help.

“I listen to the police scanner sometimes and I heard my street over the radio and the dispatcher was talking about someone having an attack," Chris Beaty, the man’s neighbor, told InsideEdition.com. "It was a guy who lives directly across the street from me."

Beaty, who has first aid training, said he checked the vitals of the man, and stayed with him until medics arrived.

“They transported him to the hospital and the fire truck left behind,” Beaty said.

But what the firefighters did next surprised Beaty.

“They actually took the mower and finished mowing this guy’s lawn," Beaty said. "I said, ‘Hey, I can do that,’ and they said, ‘No, this is what we do.' They finished the lawn and then put the lawn mower away and went on their way."

The Kootenai deputy fire chief, Dan Ryan, said it’s a part of their protocol to help out after a call. In the winter, they have been known to shovel sidewalks after responding to a call.

So it wasn't unusual for Lt. John Ward and Firefighter Jon Galatin to do what they did.

“It’s part of the public service we provide," Ryan told InsideEdition.com. "It’s tying the loose ends up of taking care of an incident. If there is time to go the extra mile and help someone one what could be the worst day of their lives, we should."

READ MORE