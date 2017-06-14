Metro-North delays due to bag left on 138th St. bridge

FILE - A Metro-North commuter train. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

- Metro-North is warning customers traveling into and out of Grand Central Terminal to anticipate delays of 60-90 minutes due to police activity in vicinity of the 138th St. Bridge. Police were there investigating a suspicious package.

It was a bag or backpack seen hanging off of the bridge, according to an announcement that one conductor made to passengers.

The police response created a commuting nightmare for people stuck on trains, unable to get into the city to get to work. The situation was affecting the New Haven Line, the Hudson Line and the Harlem Line.

The MTA said delays were at least an hour but passengers on the trains were reporting on social media that they did not moving at all for at least an hour.

After police determined the bag was not dangerous they reopened the bridge but delays had stretched to well over an hour.

The 138th St. Bridge connects Manhattan and the Bronx across the Harlem River.