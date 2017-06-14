House Majority Whip Steve Scalise shot during congressional baseball practice

- House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot Wednesday during a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

Police say Scalise and others, including aides and two law enforcement officers, were shot around 7:30 a.m. at a baseball field in 400 block of East Monroe Street.

Alexandria police said a suspect in the shooting was in custody.

Senator Flake of Arizona says Scalise was on second base fielding ground balls when he was shot. Flake said that others involved in the game ran to the dugout after the shots were fired.

Scalise was in stable condition at George Washington University Hospital.

Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama suffered "a hip wound." "We started giving him the liquids, I put pressure on his wound in his hip," Brooks said.

Scalise is the No. 3 House Republican leader. He was first elected to the House in 2008 after serving in the state legislature.

House Speaker Paul Ryan's office said Scalise's wounds were not believed to be life-threatening and that a member of the security detail was also shot.