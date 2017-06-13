Bullet lands in bedroom of Florida home

- A family in Deltona, Florida tells deputies they thought something fell over in their daughter's bedroom. When they went to see what it was, they were horrified to find a bullet on the floor – and a hole through the roof.

“I did hear a boom - and what was that? We went in to check - there's a hole in her ceiling and a bullet by her bed!” said the mother on a call with 911 dispatchers.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says it was a large round – even bigger than one of their .40 caliber bullets. Volusia sheriff Mike Chitwood says it could have hit more than the walls.

“The old Newton theory of what goes up must come down, that could come down somewhere and clearly -- through the roof -- that could have caused major damage to that young lady, if not have killed her!”

The mother tells dispatchers she had no clue she was in danger. “I didn't hear any gunshots,” she said, “we have four kids, fortunately no one was in the room!”

Chitwood says what goes up must come down - including bullets, and they can still kill. “It looks like I'm in a great area, like there's nobody around for a mile, and I'll fire some rounds in the air. Well, here's a case where you could've killed somebody - with no intention to do it, but just being reckless, you could do it.”

Chitwood says deputies scoured the neighborhood for leads. He says no one reported hearing any gunshots and there were no other reports of any damage.

