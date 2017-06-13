Your biometrics, and habits, will speed up airport lines

- Airlines and airports are hoping new technology will make flying a lot less aggravating. Fingerprints, facial recognition, and eye scans may soon replace passports and boarding passes.

Security checkpoints in airports all around this country often present fliers with the most cumbersome and time-consuming segments of their journey from the curb to their seats.

The science and nature of a security line -- how and why it slows or stops or stalls -- remains something of a mystery. Frequent fliers insist they represent its most efficient participant. Airlines warn passengers to budget extra time to reach their gate. And nearly all who fly agree the process needs some sort of overhaul.

"I actually used biometric scanning at London's Gatwick Airport," Airfarewatchdog.com President George Hobica told Fox 5. "And I loved it because it's fast and it's sure. I don't find it intrusive at all."

He applauded the Transportation Security Administration's decision to test retina- and fingerprint-scanning technology in place of a boarding pass for TSA Precheck passengers in Denver and Atlanta.

The private company Clear debuted its subscription-based biometric security kiosks at LaGuardia Airport earlier this year. Clear customers pay $179 a year to access Clear terminals and cut to the front of security lines in 21 different airports around the country. That is one of many examples of an increasingly self-serve air travel experience.

"You print out your own boarding pass, you print out your own baggage tag, you bring your bag to the drop-off," Hobica noted.

But no matter how much technology airports add to expedite the process, some responsibility for the time spent between arriving at the airport and taking our seats will always fall on us, the passengers.