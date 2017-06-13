Newark Liberty Airport to get new terminal by 2022

- Newark Liberty Airport's Terminal A first opened more than 40 years ago. Now a new terminal A is being built. Gov. Chris Christie said the $2.4 billion project will create thousands of jobs.

Christie and officials from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey ceremonially broke ground Tuesday for the new terminal. The new structure is being built right next to the existing Terminal A. Officials said it will have state-of-the-art amenities.

The project is designed to help traffic flow better, it will have the capacity to accommodate over 13 million passengers a year. That is more than 4 million passengers at the existing terminal A. The new terminal will have 33 gates, a parking garage complex with approximately 3,000, and will serve larger aircraft.

Newark Liberty is one of the busiest airports in the nation. The governors said the new terminal will improve New Jersey's economy. It is expected to create more than 10,000 jobs.

"The new terminal will be done in phases and is expected to be fully operational by 2022.