2 women, child missing in central New York

Police are looking for (L-R) Jamie A. Bell, Melissa M. Avery, and Maryssa F. Houston. (Via New York State Police)

- New York State Police are searching for two women and a child after they left for a barbecue and vanished Monday.

Jamie Bell, 34, Melissa M. Avery, 26, and Maryssa Houston, 5, from Tully were driving in a gray 2011 Ford Explorer with New York GYX-7740 plates, police said. They were expected at a barbecue in on Song Lake in Preble.

But Avery's mother called the police to report her missing.

Police describe Bell as white, 5 feet tall, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair; Avery as white, 5 feet tall, 110 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair; and Houston as biracial, 4 feet tall, 37 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Several hours after sending out the missing persons alert, police had found a vehicle under water near Route 80 in Tully, according to reports. Police divers went into the water to investigate. Police have not announced if the submerged car belongs to the missing trio.

If you have any information, you can call State Police Headquarters in Oneida at (315) 366-6000.