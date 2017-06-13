Fugitive busted after posting pictures from amusement park

Talk about sending an embarrassing Snapchat. A 19-year-old fugitive was found and arrested after she posted pictures with her child at a Pennsylvania theme park to the photo sharing app.

Kimberly Dolan, of Munhall, was wanted for attempted homicide and violation of bond conditions, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Department announced in a press release, and deputies have been searching for her since a warrant was made out for her arrest on May 25.

She started posting photos on Snapchat Thursday afternoon and deputies were able to determine they were at the Kennywood Amusement Park in West Mifflin.

They then contacted the West Mifflin police, who were stationed at the theme park, and Dolan was arrested in the park without incident.

She was arrested May 7 and charged with aggravated assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, a police report said. The female victim told police officers she was in a minor car accident with someone who ran a red light.

After they exchanged information and parted ways, Dolan allegedly arrived to the scene, struck the victim on the face and accused her of hitting her grandfather’s van. The victim was taken to the hospital for facial fractures, a broken nose and contusions to the forehead.

The details surrounding her release following that arrest were unclear.

