Chicago congressman introduces 'COVFEFE Act'

CHICAGO (FOX 32 News) - An Illinois congressman introduced an act to make sure that presidential tweets never die.

U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley is calling this the Communications Over Various Feeds Electronically for Engagement, or COVFEFE Act in honor of the president's recent typo.

Quigley says elected officials must answer for what they do or say, including what they say over Twitter.

He says tweets are powerful and that Trump must be held accountable for every post.