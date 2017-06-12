Cyclist's death is Citi Bike's first fatality

NEW YORK (AP) -- A 36-year-old man riding on a Citi Bike in Manhattan was struck and killed by a bus, becoming the first fatality involving the city's four-year bike-share program.

Authorities say Dan Hanegby, of Brooklyn, was riding in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood Monday morning when he collided with a charter bus, fell from the bike and was run over.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the driver remained at the scene.

A spokeswoman for Citi Bike says the program has had more than 43 million trips in the city since it began.