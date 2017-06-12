Will President Trump fire Special Counsel Mueller?

- Ahead of U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony before the Senate intelligence committee Tuesday came another surprising revelation about the Trump administration. President Donald Trump is considering firing Special Counsel Robert Mueller III, who is in charge overseeing the investigation of Russia's meddling into the U.S. presidential election, according to a friend.

Newsmax Media CEO Christopher Ruddy, a friend of the president, told the PBS NewsHour that he thinks Trump is "weighing that option." Ruddy added, "I personally think it would be a very significant mistake."

Pundits on both sides of the aisle agree the optics of firing Mueller at this point would be damaging to the president.

Last week, fired FBI Director James Comey told the Senate intelligence committee he thought the president lied and tried to pressure him to end the FBI investigation of national security advisor Michael Flynn. The president responded by saying Comey did not tell the truth. The president also said he would be willing to talk under oath to Mueller.

"I think the president has been clear last week in the Rose Garden that he believes the sooner we can get this addressed and dealt with, there's been no collusion, he wants to get this investigated as soon as possible and be done with it so he can continue with the business of the American people," White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said.

Lawmakers are likely to ask Sessions about his meetings with the Russian ambassador and why he did not make that public during confirmation hearings. They are also certainly going to be interested his involvement in the firing of Comey.

Trump met for the first time with his full Cabinet Monday. He is seeking again to put his agenda back on track after last week's focus on infrastructure was derailed by the Comey testimony.

"Together, we're working every day and we've been working very hard together for our country, to protect your safety, bringing back jobs into our country and putting always America first," he said.

Another distraction for Trump came from the attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia, who filed a lawsuit against him. They insisted that his continued stake in his vast business empire violates the Emoluments Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

Spicer dismissed the suit as nothing more than a political attack against the president.