Support rally held for New York teen and mom facing deportation

- Instead of a tuxedo on his prom night, Diego Puma Macancela wore handcuffs. ICE agents arrested the 19-year-old last week and placed him into deportation proceedings. His mother is also facing deportation.

As Diego and his mother, Rosa, sat in federal custody Monday, several chanted outside a federal building in Manhattan. They're led by the New York Immigration Coalition, which is helping the family with support and legal services.

"Anytime you have a system that goes after a child you know there's something wrong," Charlotte Gossett Navarro said.

Diego and Rosa came to the United States from Ecuador illegally about two years ago. The two were living in Ossining, Westchester County, and working towards legal citizenship. Diego had a valid driver's license and work permit.

In the past, both Diego and Rosa applied for asylum but they were denied and did not have the resources to appeal. His legal team is now working on that appeal. In the meantime, Diego is locked up in New Jersey. Rosa is in Orange County. ICE is continuing the deportation process.

Fox 5 reached out to ICE for a comment on Monday's rally, but have not heard back.