NASA rocket set to create colorful clouds in the sky

By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted: Jun 12 2017 05:18PM EDT

Updated: Jun 12 2017 05:29PM EDT

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NEWS) - If you live on the Eastern Seaboard of the U.S., you might get a glimpse of colorful clouds created by a NASA rocket in the sky Monday night.

NASA will try to launch a Terrier-Improved Malemute sounding rocket, which will deploy canisters of blue-green and red vapor. These vapors form artificial clouds that let scientists visually track the motions of particles in space.

The rocket launch scheduled for June 12 between 9:04 and 9:19 p.m. from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. It will deploy the vapor between 4 minutes and 5.5 minutes after launch.

The colorful clouds could be visible along the mid-Atlantic coastline from New York to North Carolina, NASA said.

The launch was scrapped a couple of times because of various issues.

You can watch a live stream of the launch on the Wallops Facebook page.

