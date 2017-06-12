NASA rocket set to create colorful clouds in the sky

NASA launches the Black Brant IX suborbital sounding rocket from the Wallops Flight Facility, May 16, 2017. (NASA)

Red and white vapor clouds filled the skies over the Marshall Islands created by a NASA sounding rocket, May 8, 2013. (NASA)

This map shows the projected visibility of the rocket's vapor tracers, which may be visible from New York to North Carolina, during the June 12, 2017, mission. (NASA)

- If you live on the Eastern Seaboard of the U.S., you might get a glimpse of colorful clouds created by a NASA rocket in the sky Monday night.

NASA will try to launch a Terrier-Improved Malemute sounding rocket, which will deploy canisters of blue-green and red vapor. These vapors form artificial clouds that let scientists visually track the motions of particles in space.

The rocket launch scheduled for June 12 between 9:04 and 9:19 p.m. from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. It will deploy the vapor between 4 minutes and 5.5 minutes after launch.

The colorful clouds could be visible along the mid-Atlantic coastline from New York to North Carolina, NASA said.

The launch was scrapped a couple of times because of various issues.

You can watch a live stream of the launch on the Wallops Facebook page.