Man accused of attempting to suffocate pregnant girlfriend after arguing over baby names

A Florida man was arrested for trying to suffocate his pregnant girlfriend after they got into an argument over baby names, officials said.

Raul Lopez, 18, and his girlfriend’s dispute began at a Fort Myers Walmart, where Lopez allegedly said he wanted their unborn baby boy to be named after him, according to WBBH-TV.

But Lopez’s girlfriend reportedly had another name in mind, and the couple continued to fight about it until they got to the expectant mom’s home, where she locked herself in a room to avoid the increasingly heated confrontation, authorities said.

Lopez allegedly removed the door knob to get to his girlfriend, and then tried to suffocate her, WBBH-TV reported.

The woman reportedly told police that Lopez covered her mouth and nose with both hands until she began to lose consciousness, and then grabbed her by her hair and threw her onto a bed.

Lopez’s mother heard the fight and broke it up. The alleged victim then called 911.

Neither the mom-to-be nor her baby showed any signs of injury, officials said.

READ MORE