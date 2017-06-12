Connecticut trooper charged with assault in bar fight

GROTON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut State Police trooper faces assault charges after a bar fight that authorities say sent a man to the hospital.

Groton police arrested Jeffrey Meninno, 52, at his Waterford home following the assault at a bar in Mystic early Saturday.

Police said Meninno allegedly hit another patron in the face several times and pushed a person who tried to intervene. The patron was taken to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital.

Meninno was released on a $2,500 bond.

State police suspended Meninno pending the outcome of the investigation.

It is unclear if Meninno has an attorney. WTNH-TV reports that Meninno released a statement in which he apologized, saying he is "embarrassed" by his "actions" over the weekend.