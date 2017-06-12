LIRR alternatives during NY Penn repairs

- The agency that operates the Long Island Rail Road has announced schedule changes in anticipation of summer construction work at Amtrak-managed Penn Station in New York City.



The changes include providing ferry service for some customers, and a fleet of buses to carry affected rail riders into Manhattan.

LIRR PARK AND RIDE BUS OPTIONS by kathy_carvajal791 on Scribd

The Metropolitan Authority Transportation says it needs to cut service by about 20 percent into and out of the station starting July.

New Jersey Transit and Amtrak customers also will be affected by Penn Station service changes.

LIRR Train To Subway Connections by kathy_carvajal791 on Scribd

Amtrak is performing maintenance work at the station following a spate of derailments, breakdowns and other service interruptions in recent months. Additional projects to address tunnel repairs and other issues will be performed later.

The pending work should end by September.

Ferry Service by kathy_carvajal791 on Scribd

With the Associated Press