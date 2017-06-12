Men tattoo 'I am a thief' on boy's forehead

- A teenage boy in Brazil is recovering at his grandmother's home after the words 'I am a thief and a loser' were tattooed on his forehead.

According to various reports, two men believed the boy had stolen a bike so they inked his face in retaliation.

Video of the cruel ordeal was posted online. The boy's family recognized the men in the video and notified police.

Written in Portuguese the tattoo reads: Eu sou ladrão e vacilão, which translates to 'I am a thief and a loser'.

On Friday, Maycon Wesley cornered the teen, sat him on a chair and tattooed the message, according to the Daily Mail. The other man, Ronildo Moreira de Araujo, was also arrested. He is heard speaking in the video.

The boy reportedly denies stealing the bike.

The men were arrested and face various charges including cruelty.