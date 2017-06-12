Small plane makes emergency landing on golf course

- A small plane made an emergency landing Monday morning on a golf course on the south shore of Long Island.

The plane landed at about 7:30 a.m. at the Bellport Country Club. The Suffolk County Police say that the pilot of the 1973 Cessna 172M airplane notified MacArthur Airport Tower that he was experiencing engine failure.

The pilot chose to make an emergency landing on the golf course of the country club, located at 20 South Country Road, at approximately 6:15 a.m. The plane clipped a tree, causing minor damage to one of the plane’s wings and landed safely.

The pilot refused medical attention and no one on the ground was hurt, according to police.