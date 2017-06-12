Closing arguments coming after Cosby's defense rests

- Bill Cosby's defense rested its case after a single brief witness. It came moments after Cosby told the judge in his sex assault trial he will not testify in his own defense.

Now, closing arguments should begin shortly and jurors could perhaps start deliberating Monday afternoon.

This happened the day Cosby's wife, Camille, showed up for the first time. It's also the first day a family member has accompanied him to court. The couple also has four daughters.

Monday morning, both the second week of the trial and the defense’s turn in Cosby’s sex assault trial start began.

The defense case consisted of a six-minute appearance by a detective, seemingly designed to remind jurors that Andrea Constand had visited with Cosby at an out-of-state casino and that police knew he had vision problems even then.

Cosby had said before the trial he would not testify. But last week, a spokesman said it still was a possibility.

The veteran performer could've charm jurors at his sexual assault trial, but experts had said say the risk would be considerable -- and he has now made his decision.

"He could be a fantastic witness. ... He's an actor and he's a very good actor," said Duquesne University School of Law professor Wes Oliver. "(But) he is potentially opening the door to a whole lot of cross-examination that they fought really hard to keep out."

For first time #Camille Cosby walks in court with husband @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/HivAm11fsz — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) June 12, 2017

Cosby's wife of 53 years has given a deposition in the past, but now it seems she will not testify.

Prosecutors wanted 13 other accusers to testify at the trial, but the judge allowed just one, an assistant to his agent at the William Morris Agency. That meant the prosecution rested its case on Friday, just five days after the trial began.

If Cosby had testified, and denied drugging and molesting Constand or anyone else, the judge might've allow more accusers to testify as rebuttal witnesses.

"It would be very bad for him for the jury to even begin to think about the other women," Oliver said.

The defense's main goal this past week has been to attack the credibility of Constand and the William Morris assistant, Kelly Johnson. Johnson had corroborating evidence in the form of her 1996 worker's compensation claim. A lawyer on the case recalled her startling account of being drugged and sexually assaulted by Cosby, but his notes revealed a glaring discrepancy in the account. He said the encounter occurred in 1990, while Johnson insists it was 1996, the year she left her job.

The defense had more trouble trying to discredit Constand. They hammered home the point that she doesn't know just when it happened, and they questioned why she had regular phone contact with Cosby later that spring. Constand said she had to return calls from the Temple University trustee because he was an important booster and she worked for the women's basketball team.

She filed a police complaint in January 2005 after moving back home to the Toronto area, and then sued Cosby in March 2005 when the local prosecutor decided not to charge him.

Cosby's testimony in her civil case shows just how hard a witness he would be to control. His answers, like his comedy routines, meander from point to point and veer toward stream of consciousness.

And he uses jarring language to describe his sexual encounters with various young women. He talks in the deposition of "the penile entrance" and "digital penetration," and he told Constand's mother, when she called to confront him, that her daughter had had an orgasm. And he can display hints of arrogance.

"One of the greatest storytellers in the world and I'm failing," Cosby said when asked to repeat an answer in the deposition.

The defense could've called other witnesses to try to bolster their argument that Cosby had a consensual relationship with Constand, 35 years his junior.

If found guilty, Cosby could go to prison for the rest of his life.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand and Johnson have done.