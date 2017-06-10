Legionnaires' found in NYPD stationhouse

The legionella bacterium has been detected at an NYPD stationhouse in Harlem.

One police officer, who is stationed at the 23rd Precinct Station, has been hospitalized.

The city's Health Department is working with the NYPD to investigate the situation and further conduct tests at the stationhouse.

The building remains open, but the Health Department has recommended that officers not take showers at the precinct.

Legionnaires’ symptoms include fever, cough, headache, and difficulty breathing.