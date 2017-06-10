Small plane lands on interstate highway near Nashville

- A small plane has made an emergency landing on a busy interstate highway near Nashville on Saturday afternoon.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said the plane landed on Interstate 40 westbound near the Interstate 65 loop around 2:15 p.m. Central. Police said initial reports indicate the plane was suffering from engine problems at the time.

According to FOX 17 Nashville, the plane may have been carrying a banner which some reports suggest may have caused a car accident on the highway.

The plane’s registration number indicates the fixed-wing aircraft belongs to Wyoming Services, LLC.

It is unclear how many were aboard the plane at the time of the landing.

No injuries have been reported.

