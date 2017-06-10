NYC Puerto Rican Day Parade route and street closures

New York City’s annual Puerto Rican Day Parade celebrates its 60th year in 2017. The parade, which will be held on Sunday, June 11, is expected to draw thousands who come.

According to the New York Department of Transportation, the following streets will be closed from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

· 5th Avenue between 43rd and 85th Street;

· 44th Street to 48th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue;

· 79th Street to 83rd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue.

The easiest way to get to and from the parade or around the city would be through public transportation to avoid traffic.

The MTA will also be increasing service on trains heading in the direction of the parade route for spectators, which includes the E, F, N, R, and 7 trains as well as the 4, 5, and 6 trains. Buses will also provide service to the parade area, but will be skipping some stops.

According to the MTA, 6 train services on East 77th Street stop will serve as an “exit only” stop from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. due to the anticipated amount of people likely to get off at that station.