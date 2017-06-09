Excitement surrounds Belmont Stakes

- While there is no Triple Crown contender this year, there is still plenty of buzz at Belmont Park in Elmont, Long Island, ahead of Saturday's big and most challenging race: the Belmont Stakes. The prestigious event is expected to draw over 50,000 people.

"Everybody is excited, people are here dressed up, in hats," said Lynn LaRocca, senior vice president and chief experience officer at the New York Racing Association. "It's a great crowd today and even bigger tomorrow."

We scoped out the scene and saw food trucks, barbecues, and plenty of kiosks to place your bets.

Many equestrian enthusiasts even dressed the part.

"I love the fascinators, 'cause you got to save the hair," said one fan.

When it comes to fashion at the races, big and bold is better.

"People used to wear floppy hats and now we're starting to upgrade into racing fashion," said Christine Moore, the official hat designer. "It's all about the adornment around your face."

The LIRR plans to run extra trains and you can expect security to be tight. When it comes to tourism, this weekend definitely contributes to Long Island's over $5 billion industry.

The gates open at 8:30 a.m. Races will take place throughout the day but 6:37 is post time for the 149th running of the Belmont Stakes.