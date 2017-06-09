In Your Neighborhood: Howard Beach, Queens

- New York has so many awesome neighborhoods, visiting them all is almost impossible. But with great weather on tap this weekend, why not head down to the water to check out Howard Beach?

Howard Beach is nestled in the southwestern portion of Queens. The neighborhood was created in 1897 by William J. Howard, a Brooklyn glove manufacturer.

Cross Bay Boulevard can easily be considered the main thoroughfare. It splits the neighborhood in half. On one side is old Howard Beach, one the other new Howard Beach.

Charles Memorial Park is a sweet spot to enjoy a sunny day. Howard Beach's side streets are quiet with a variety of homes, including many Cape Cod and raised ranch styles. Although Howard Beach has no real beach, it does have lots of water activities. You can fish, take a boat ride, or just soak in the sun.

Many locals told us it is a great place to raise a family and that a lot of people know each other.

Howard Beach's most famous resident was and still is the late John Gotti.

Russo's on the Bay is a popular event and catering hall.

When it comes to food, you've got lots of options. Lenny's Clam Bar is a popular seafood restaurant.

But I decided to check out Tru Burger. This place does gourmet burgers with a twist. The owner Joelle Badolati said the eatery specializes in signature burgers and over-the-top shakes. I tried the bourbon brisket burger. By the way, the milkshakes and desserts are also mouthwatering.

Howard Beach definitely comes alive when the weather gets warm. The unique Queens neighborhood is worth a visit.