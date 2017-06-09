Justice Sotomayor inspires students at mock trial in the Bronx

- The Thurgood Marshall Junior Mock Trial Program in the Bronx was established to empower middle school students and give them a positive introduction to the judicial system. On the 20th anniversary of this competition, that message came in a supreme way directly from one of Bronx's own who has reached the highest level.

The Honorable Sonia Sotomayor, associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, was on hand to encourage a new generation of justice leaders. Hundreds of students gathered from 31 schools at the Bronx County Courthouse.

Justice Sotomayor was born and raised in the projects in the Bronx. She recalled being a preteen, like the youngsters at the event, dreaming of her future. Her moving story directly impacted the 7th-grade mock trial finalists. As students received their feedback from their final trials, they learned even more about what it takes to succeed in law.

Justice Sotomayor not only spoke with the students, but she also served as presiding judge in the 8th-grade final.