Thousands of dogs at the World Dog Expo in New Jersey

- Dog lovers can find plenty to love at the Meadowlands Expo Center this weekend.

All the way from the golden shores of California, puppies have come to Secaucus, New Jersey, to flaunt their skills on the surfboard.

The nonprofit Lucy Pets is one of the dozens of organizations at the World Dog Expo.

You can also catch TV star Shorty Rossi and his pup Onyx.

The organizers expect 20,000 to 30,000 people and up to 5,000 dogs to come for agility competitions, a trade show, and a breeding showcase area.

The expo runs through Sunday at 6 p.m. To register your dog for a competition, go to worldexpo.dog.

Meadowlands Expo Center, 355 Plaza Drive, Secaucus, NJ 07094