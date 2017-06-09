Woman who fell into basement legally blind, says son

- The woman who falls into a cellar in New Jersey in a new viral video is reportedly legally blind. In the clip, the woman is seen texting as she walks right into an open cellar door and flipping over it, head first.

The incident occurred in Plainfield in broad daylight.

The son told a local TV station that his mother, 67, regularly checks her sugar and schedules her meals. She was feeling light headed when she looked at her phone for the time. She then fell into the cellar.

The woman suffered minor injuries.