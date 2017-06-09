Multiple school bus crash in NJ

- Emergency personnel remain on the scene of a crash involving at least two school buses in Mahwah, New Jersey.

15 people suffered minor injuries Friday when the buses collided on northbound Route 17 near MacArthur Blvd. at about 9:45 a.m.

Accident on Route 17 in Mahwah, New Jersey. One school bus getting towed. Some kids getting checked up in ambulance. pic.twitter.com/oLW7cqhU26 — Luis Ruiz Dominguez (@luisrudominguez) June 9, 2017

It is not clear what lead to the crash.

The students from Passaic County suffered bumps, bruises and other minor injuries reported the Daily Voice.

SkyFoxHD was over the scene where several people were treated by EMTS and taken away in ambulances. Several were seen with neck braces.

The injured were being treated at the Valley Hospital.