2 DC officers, city worker struck by vehicle in Adams Morgan; 2 arrested

- Authorities have released the names of two people who were arrested after allegedly striking two D.C. police officers and a District Department of Transportation employee with a pickup truck Thursday night in Adams Morgan.

23-year-old Dwayne Nicholas Taylor of Prince George, Virginia and 22-year-old Brandon Figures-Mormon of Disputanta, Virginia were arrested following the incident.

Taylor faces charges of Possession of an Unregistered Firearm/Unlawful Possession of a Firearm or Destructive Device. Figures-Mormon faces charges of Assault with Intent to Kill and Possession Of Unregistered Firearm/Unlawful Possession of a Firearm or Destructive Device.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham says that a white pickup truck traveling was speeding around 9 p.m. Thursday when it struck the two on-duty bicycle patrol officers and the traffic control aide on 18th Street in the Northwest.

One of the officers was rushed into surgery Thursday night in very critical condition, according to Newsham. By Friday morning, the officer was out of surgery and was in critical but stable condition. The other officer is in fair condition, Newsham said. The worker is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

After striking the officers, the truck proceeded through the intersection and ended up hitting a large unoccupied dump truck parked on the roadway just past Columbia Road.

Taylor and Figures-Mormon were quickly taken into custody.

Chief Newsham said in a news conference that a weapon was recovered from the striking vehicle.

When asked if this incident may be terrorism-related, Newsham said, "We have to look at that very closely. We do not have a motive at this time." Several FBI agents were seen arriving at the scene on 18th Street late Thursday night.

