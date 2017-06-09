May asks Queen to form new government

Prime Minister Theresa May has arrived at Buckingham Palace to meet with Queen Elizabeth II and seek permission to form a new government.



May's political position has been seriously weakened after Thursday's election, which she had called to strengthen her hand for Britain's exit talks from the European Union. Instead, the election saw her Conservatives losing their overall majority in Parliament.



May, who has resisted calls for her to resign as leader, could now seek to form a government with support from Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party.



The queen does not get involved in party politics but as head of state she must give the nod to the formation of any government.

