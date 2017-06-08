Bear in tree at Florida strip mall finally comes down

- A juvenile bear was hanging around in a Holly Hill Florida strip mall for more than 12 hours on Thursday.

The bear was in a tree in the middle of the parking lot on Nova Road and LPGA Boulevard. Dozens of curious shoppers showed up to get a picture and watch the bear.

At around 3 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, the bear ran across the parking lot and up another tree, where he sat for another two hours. Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission put up police tape around that tree, hoping the bear would come down on his own.

He eventually came down, looked around, then ran off toward Nova Road. He crossed the busy road and ran into a wooded area. FWC officials stopped a few cars to let the bear cross the road.