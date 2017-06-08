Not this house! NC woman removes snake from her living room

- A woman in North Carolina came home to discover a 5-6 foot snake slithering in her living room.

SunShine McCurry posted the heart-pounding video to her Facebook page:

The video has since gone viral with more than 35,000 shares and 7,000 reactions.

McCurry had a family member take video of the surprise encounter on her cell phone while she quickly (and bravely) put the black rat snake inside a pillow case.

Experts say a black rat snake's best defense is its last resort 'smell release'. When in serious danger, like being attacked by a dangerous predator, the snake will release a foul smelling musk-like smell.

The black rat snake thought exactly that - and released the foul odor all over McCurry.

"Sometimes living in the country ain't too cool, and other times it is. But I really stink right now, so I gotta go wash this off of me," McCurry said in the video.

