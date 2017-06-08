Police: Bobcat found inside New Jersey home

This bobcat found its way into a home in New Jersey. (Washington Township, Morris County, Police Department)

This bobcat found its way into a home in New Jersey. (Washington Township, Morris County, Police Department)

- A bobcat found its way inside a home in New Jersey, prompting a family to call the cops.

Washington Township police officers responded to a home on East Mill Road in Long Valley just before 6 p.m. Wednesday and found a woman and her two young children hiding in the bathroom because they had seen the bobcat near the back door.

The police officers saw the bobcat through a window to the living room. They then opened the doors and a kitchen window.

After about an hour, the bobcat climbed out the kitchen window and bolted into the woods.

Police said the bobcat did not look sick. It never came into contact with anyone and didn't damage the home, police said.

Bobcats are native to North America. An adult male can grow to about 40 pounds.