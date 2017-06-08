DA: Man recorded video of himself raping women

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City authorities say a Long Island man raped and sexually assaulted two unconscious women on separate occasions and took video recordings of the acts.

The Manhattan district attorney's office said Thursday that Cameron McDermott, 31, of Hempstead, was charged with predatory sexual assault, rape, sexual abuse and unlawful surveillance.

The alleged attacks happened in 2010 and 2013 inside the victim's Manhattan apartments.

Prosecutors say a court-authorized search of his computers and USB drivers uncovered the assaults after McDermott was arrested on Long Island in January for allegedly exposing himself to several women.

Information on McDermott's lawyer was not immediately available.