James Comey: timeline and analysis

- The testimony from former FBI director James Comey Thursday before the Senate intelligence committee is the latest in a string of events that has kept him in the spotlight for nearly a year.

July 5, 2016

Comey held a press conference saying that while presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was "extremely careless," he would not be recommending charges against her concerning her use of a private email server during her time as secretary of state.

July 7

Comey appeared before a House committee to defend his decision not to charge Clinton.

October 28

Just days before the presidential election, Comey announced that more State Department emails had been discovered on the laptop of former Rep. Anthony Weiner, who is married to Huma Abedin, a long-time top Clinton aide. At the time, Comey said those emails were related to the investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server.

November 6

Two days before the election, Comey announced the newly discovered emails had been reviewed and that he was still not bringing charges against Clinton.

November 8

Donald Trump was elected president of the United States.

January 27, 2017

One week after his inauguration, President Trump and Comey have dinner at the White House. During that dinner, according to notes jotted down afterward by Comey, Trump told him, "I need loyalty. I expect loyalty."

March 20

In a House hearing, Comey confirmed the FBI was investigating the possibility that members of Trump's campaign might have colluded with Russian officials.

March 30

According to Comey's statement, the president called to ask him what could be done to "lift the cloud" of suspicion about Russia.

April 11

President Trump again calls Comey, telling him the Russia investigation is hampering his ability to do his job.

May 3

Comey went before a Senate committee to explain his reasoning behind the decision to reopen the investigation into Clinton's use of an email server days before the 2016 election.

May 9

President Trump fires Comey as FBI director.

June 8

Comey returned to Washington to testify before the Senate intelligence committee.