Burglar cuts through glass to break into businesses

- It might look like a stunt in an action flick, but LaGrange Police told FOX 5 News, a burglar carefully cuts through the glass of businesses, in a string of real-life heists.

Authorities believe the man in surveillance is tied to four break-ins in LaGrange; nearby jurisdictions have also reported burglaries with a similar method.

"We would like to put a stop to this," said Sgt. Robert Kirby, who believes the thief is attempting to sidestep the alarm sensors for glass by cutting through it, rather than smashing it.

The video shows the burglary at Elite Nail Spa, as the thief tries to steal money from the register, and leaves through the hole in the glass.

Police said the suspect is behind the burglaries of Elite Nail Spa and the Chick-fil-A off Lafayette Parkway, and two gas stations off Hamilton Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LaGrange Police Detective Lawson at 706-883-2620 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

RAW VIDEO: LaGrange Police trying to identify burglary suspect