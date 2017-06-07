Police: Westchester man killed 7-year-old daughter

- A Westchester County man is accused of killing his daughter in their home.

Police officers responded to a home in a condo complex in New Rochelle around 3 p.m. Tuesday. Inside, cops found Neil White, 47, bleeding from his wrists, police said. Cops then found a 7-year-old girl, white's daughter, dead in her bed. Police and paramedics brought White to a hospital for treatment.

White was arraigned Wednesday on a second-degree murder charge. He pleaded not guilty, according to the Westchester County District Attorney's Office.

A judge then remanded White into custody. His next court date is June 15.

In a statement, the girl's mother and family identified her as Gabrielle White.

"No words could sum up all that Gabrielle meant to us but she was our light. We are broken and devastated that our sweet little girl is gone but we're thankful that we had seven wonderful years with her," her mom and family said in the statement. "While we begin to mourn privately, we thank those friends, colleagues, neighbors and strangers for the tremendous support that we've already received."

Police believe White suffocated his daughter. The medical examiner and D.A. are also investigating.

With the AP