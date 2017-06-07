Delaware Memorial Bridge now open following fire under 1-295

- The Delaware Memorial Bridge is now completely open following a fire under 1-295.

Engineers are inspecting the area where construction material caught fire at about 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The northbound span to New Jersey reopened just before 11 a.m., with the southbound span to Delaware opening around 3 p.m.

The Delaware River and Bay Authority says more than 86,000 vehicles daily travel over the spans.

There is no word of injuries.