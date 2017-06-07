Show based on Cher's life headed to Broadway

NEW YORK (FOX5NY) - Cher says that a musical based on her life will hit Broadway next year.  She tweeted out the news on Tuesday night.

The show will be called Cher:  The Musical.

A casting notice, posted in November 2016, revealed several details of the musical’s plot and structure: “In this production, the characters of BABE, LADY, and STAR represent Cher at different moments of her life— starting as a teenager who falls for Sonny Bono (BABE), a successful music star navigating the challenges of the entertainment industry (LADY) and the lady we know today with a fascinating wealth of life experience, successes, and failures (STAR)," according to Playbill.

The show is expected to include her hits Including “I Got You Babe,” “Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves,” “Take Me Home,” “Believe,” “If I Could Turn Back Time.”

It is unclear if Cher will appear in the production herself.

