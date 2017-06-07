Show based on Cher's life headed to Broadway

- Cher says that a musical based on her life will hit Broadway next year. She tweeted out the news on Tuesday night.

The show will be called Cher: The Musical.

A casting notice, posted in November 2016, revealed several details of the musical’s plot and structure: “In this production, the characters of BABE, LADY, and STAR represent Cher at different moments of her life— starting as a teenager who falls for Sonny Bono (BABE), a successful music star navigating the challenges of the entertainment industry (LADY) and the lady we know today with a fascinating wealth of life experience, successes, and failures (STAR)," according to Playbill.

Just got off phone w/Writer & Director of musical. There Will 🐝 performance in THEATRE WITH ACTORS,DANCERS,SINGERS‼️

IT'll 🐝ON BROADWAY 2018 — Cher (@cher) June 7, 2017

The show is expected to include her hits Including “I Got You Babe,” “Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves,” “Take Me Home,” “Believe,” “If I Could Turn Back Time.”

It is unclear if Cher will appear in the production herself.