Who is Kim Guadagno? Bio of candidate for governor

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Democrat Phil Murphy and Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno won their respective primaries Tuesday and will face each other in November. Here is a look at Tuesday's GOP primary winner.

LT. GOV. KIM GUADAGNO

WHO SHE IS: The 58-year-old former Monmouth County sheriff and federal prosecutor is the state's first lieutenant governor, a position that had been filled previously by the Senate president. She also serves as the secretary of state

HOW SHE WON: Guadagno emerged victorious on a promise not to raise taxes and almost constantly highlighting how different she is from the governor she stood behind for more than seven years, since they were first elected together in 2009. She compared Christie's $300 million statehouse renovation plan to the Palace of Versailles and promised to scrap it. She said she opposed a transportation funding plan the governor enacted that also raised the gas tax. She contrasts the governor's in-your-face style with public sector unions with her diplomatic approach, saying "yelling and screaming" won't achieve results.

RELATIONSHIP WITH CHRISTIE: She's generally been unsubtle in moving away from Christie, who did not weigh in during the primary until announcing Tuesday that he had voted for her, making her campaign slogan "better."

Christie and Guadagno's relationship has long been thought to be tense and has come up in the federal trial of two former aides to the governor who are charged with closing lanes to the George Washington Bridge as part of a political retribution scheme. David Wildstein, who has pleaded guilty, testified that the governor and lieutenant governor have had conflicts. Bridget Kelly, the governor's former deputy chief of staff who has been convicted in the scheme, testified that the relationship was "stressful."

FAMILY: Married to Michael Guadagno, a former judge. They have three sons.

Gudagno's Campaign website