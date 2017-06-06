Bronx man charged with shooting boy

- The NYPD on Tuesday arrested a Bronx man with a long rap sheet in the shooting of a 5-year-old boy on the street in Morrisania a day earlier.

Authorities charged Michael Quiles, 27, with attempted murder. He was involved in a dispute with two guys and fired several shots at them outside a building on Washington Avenue at about 5:15 p.m. Those men weren't hit, but a boy was hit once in the head, police said.

That boy had just finished celebrating his birthday at his father's apartment. His dad was walking him to a waiting car when the shots rang out, police said.

He is in extremely critical condition in the ICU at Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital.

Cops found Quiles in a building down the street. He has been arrested several times for drugs and weapons possession, sources told Fox 5.