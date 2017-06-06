Bus driver shot and killed in New Jersey

Posted: Jun 06 2017 03:03PM EDT

Updated: Jun 06 2017 03:03PM EDT

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) -- A bus driver was shot and killed in the parking lot of a bus garage, New Jersey Transit said.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Washington Township.

NJ Transit spokeswoman Nancy Snyder said initial police information indicates it "is not a random act." Police are searching for the suspect.

The garage has been shut down, but buses continue to operate. The name of the driver has not been released.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office has not returned a message seeking information.

