Deadly overdoses on street drugs across Middle Georgia

- Four people have died and more than a dozen have been hospitalized in central and south Georgia after overdosing on a street drug they may have thought was Percocet, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Investigators say the overdoses were reported over the last 48 hours in Centerville, Perry, Macon, Warner Robins and Albany. They also say the drugs are possibly being sold in other areas of the state.

The poisonous pills are out there but in what quantities remains a mystery. Patients told officials they purchased yellow pills which they thought were Percocet.

A big unknown is where else could the dangerous yellow pills could turn up beyond Bibb County where it's believed at least four deaths are connected to them.

"That's the scary part that it may go beyond the cluster that we see in Macon," said Dr. Gaylord Lopez, the Director of Georgia's Poison Center.

First responders say patients were unconscious or unresponsive and had difficulty breathing or stopped breathing, and many of them required ventilators.

The substance has not been identified but, officials say, it is extremely potent and has required massive doses of naloxone to counteract its effects.

In the Little Five Points neighborhood of Atlanta pharmacist Ira Katz told Fox 5 News about his concerns.

"I'm very concerned about what is out there labeled Percocet," said Katz.

He said while quantities are unknown, the methods of cutting Percocet with fentanyl and other poisons isn't.

"They're crushing it, mixing them up putting them in powder packs, you can go on the Internet," said Katz.

At the Zone, a recovery center in Marietta, participants are talking about the new drug scare.

Executive Director Missy Owen established the Zone after her son Davis died from a heroin overdose in 2014.

She now fears pressed Percocet could lull abusers into a false sense of security.

"I think that pressed pills are becoming more and more prevalent out on the street and I think that kids are still under the impression that pills are safer than heroin," said Owen.

The GBI is advising emergency responders to be extra careful when responding to calls involving the pressed pills.

"That means double gloves, that means using your proper protective equipment, gowns, lab coats," said Nelly Miles with the GBI.

The pills and the ingredients are currently undergoing testing.

The GBI, Poison Control Center and Georgia Drugs and Narcotics agency are all investigating.

