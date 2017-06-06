Hungry bear gets stuck in car

Posted: Jun 06 2017 10:24AM EDT

Updated: Jun 06 2017 05:07PM EDT

INSIDE EDITION - The back seat of a car is probably not the best place for this tiny cub to get cozy.

Police in Colorado are warning citizens to be careful about leaving food in their car after a hungry baby bear somehow got itself stuck inside a parked car while scavenging for snacks in Woodland Park Saturday night.

Photos of the furry intruder were posted to Facebook by the Woodland Park Police Department.

Although bears are known to be able to open car doors, this curious cub needed a little help getting out before it could be returned to the woods, police said.

