Military son surprises dad on birthday

- A Florida man was shocked when his military son stationed in Germany made a trip back home to surprise him.

He broke down into tears," Courtney Adams, 29, the daughter-in-law of Joe Adams, 67, told InsideEdition.com. "It was pretty emotional."

The Lakeside mother said her husband Chris Adams, 23, and his father have always been very close.

When Adams realized her husband, a Marine Corps private first class stationed in Germany, would be able to make it home in time for his dad’s 67th birthday, she decided to put together the surprise.

She made a special request to their local Texas Roadhouse restaurant to reserve a section for a party of 12, and when the uniformed soldier finally arrived to his father’s birthday, he could be seen approaching his dad from behind and giving him a warm hug.

“He broke down in tears,” Adams said of her father-in-law. “His dad just grabbed onto him and didn’t want to let go.”

Joe Adams’ birthday was made all the more special thanks to all the extra surprises the chain restaurant had in store, including bringing them two cakes — one for the birthday and one for Chris Adams’ return —entertaining the family members and even taking care of the $86.45 bill.

